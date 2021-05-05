Cave is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Though he'll be on the bench with a southpaw (Hyeon-Jong Yang) on the mound for Texas, Cave looks well-positioned to fill a large-side platoon role in Minnesota outfield in the short term. Alex Kirilloff (wrist) joined Luis Arraez (concussion) on the injured list Wednesday, leaving Cave and the right-handed Kyle Garlick as likely platoon partners at the corner-outfield spot opposite Max Kepler.