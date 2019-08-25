Twins' Jake Cave: Continues homer binge
Cave went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's win against Detroit.
Cave began the three-game series against the Tigers with two homers in 120 at-bats this season, but he now has three long balls in the last two days. The 26-year-old has come alive in the second half with a .431/.500/.784 slash line in 21 games.
