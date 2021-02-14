Cave could begin the season in a platoon role in left field if the Twins choose to keep Alex Kirilloff in the minors at the start of the season, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cave will make the roster as the fourth outfielder capable of playing all three outfield spots, but he could begin the first month in a platoon role with Brent Rooker or another right-handed hitter. Kirilloff appears to be the leading candidate for the staring job, but the Twins may keep him in the minors for a few weeks to get another year of service time.