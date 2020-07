Cave could get regular playing time in right field if Byron Buxton (foot) isn't ready to begin the season, MLB.com reports. He had a multi-hit game in Friday's scrimmage.

Cave was on the roster bubble in spring training, but will make the expanded 30-man roster to begin the regular season. If Buxton isn't able to play when the regular season begins, the Twins will either move Max Kepler to center field and allow Cave to play right field, or start LaMonte Wade in center field.