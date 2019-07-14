Cave went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a walk in Saturday's 6-2 win at Cleveland.

Cave had only two multi-hit games entering Saturday but delivered a pair of extra-base knocks to help the Twins pad their division lead over the Indians. The 26-year-old will look to build off the performance and improve his .195/.319/.312 slash line in 30 games.