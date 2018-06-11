Cave went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Angels.

Cave got called up from Triple-A Rochester Saturday, and took advantage of an opportunity in the starting lineup Sunday by blasting his second career home run, this one coming off Jim Johnson. For now, he figures to receive only sporadic at-bats as a reserve outfielder if he sticks on the major-league roster.

