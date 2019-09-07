Cave left Friday's game against the Indians in the fifth inning with an apparent lower body injury.

Cave hit a single but slowed up as he reached first base with what looked like a groin or hamstring injury. He walked off under his own power, so perhaps it won't be a serious injury. With Byron Buxton still not ready to hit, LaMonte Wade may get playing time in center field. Wade replaced Cave as a pinch runner.

