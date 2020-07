Cave is starting in center field and batting seventh in Friday's Opening Day lineup against the White Sox.

Cave gets the start with Byron Buxton still sidelined with a foot injury. It's odd that Cave is in center field, as last year he typically started in right field with Max Kepler moving to center field when Buxton was out. Either way, Cave looks set for some short-term playing time until Buxton is ready to return to the starting lineup.