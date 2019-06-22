Cave will start in right field and bat ninth Saturday against the Royals, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cave has settled into a full-time role in the outfield after Bryon Buxton (wrist) and Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring) recently moved to the 10-day injured list. The 26-year-old will pick up his fifth straight start Saturday, despite going hitless in 15 at-bats since his callup Tuesday from Triple-A Rochester.