Twins' Jake Cave: Getting fifth straight start
Cave will start in right field and bat ninth Saturday against the Royals, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Cave has settled into a full-time role in the outfield after Bryon Buxton (wrist) and Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring) recently moved to the 10-day injured list. The 26-year-old will pick up his fifth straight start Saturday, despite going hitless in 15 at-bats since his callup Tuesday from Triple-A Rochester.
