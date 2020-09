Cave went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Wednesday's win over Detroit.

Cave hasn't exactly been a consistent offensive threat for the Twins this season, and he entered Wednesday's action having hit just two homers all season long. This was also his sixth multi-hit game of the campaign so, even though the two-homer performance was magnificent, there's a strong chance this was an outlier and not the norm going forward for the center fielder.