Cave went 2-of-4 with a double, solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Rangers.

Cave took Yovani Gallardo deep in the second inning to record his ninth home run of the season. The rookie lefty has flashed some intriguing power through 186 career at-bats, recording 22 extra-base hits which have helped him to a .489 slugging percentage. While he may sit against southpaws, Cave has started regularly with righties on the mound and could be a nice source of power down the stretch.