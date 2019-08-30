Twins' Jake Cave: Goes yard twice
Cave went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs Thursday against the White Sox.
Cave went yard in the third and seventh innings to bring his season total to seven. With the Twins lineup thinned significantly by injury, Cave has seen a significant uptick in his playing time in August. He's taken advantage, mashing five home runs in his past six contests, driving in six and scoring seven runs in that span. So long as the combination of Max Kepler (knee), Marwin Gonzalez (abdomen), Miguel Sano (forearm) and Byron Buxton (shoulder) remain sidelined, he'll continue to see regular at-bats.
