Cave will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester prior to Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cave went 4-for-19 over two brief stints with the Twins earlier this season. He's hitting a respectable .265/.349/.386 for Rochester. He'll fill the bench outfield role which belonged to Ryan LaMarre before the latter was optioned Sunday.

