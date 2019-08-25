Cave is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He'll head to the bench after a productive seven-game run in the starting outfield, during which he went 11-for-23 with three home runs, four RBI and three additional runs. Eddie Rosario continues to tend to a sore hamstring, so Cave could end up retaining a solid amount of playing time heading into the upcoming week if Rosario is forced to the 10-day injured list.