Cave went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays.
Cave's ninth-inning blast had no impact on the result, but he's now hit safely in all three of his games since joining the big-league club. The outfielder is 4-for-10 with a homer and a double in those contests after slashing a solid .273/.370/.509 with 14 homers and 10 stolen bases in 84 contests with Triple-A St. Paul to start the year. As long as the Twins' outfield is plagued with injuries, Cave should have a chance to carve out playing time versus right-handed pitchers.