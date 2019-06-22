Cave went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Cave's solo shot off Danny Duffy in the eighth inning was his first homer of the season. He also scored an insurance run in the 10th inning after getting hit by a pitch. Even after his two-hit performance, Cave's season slash line still sits at .186/.314/.271 in 23 games.