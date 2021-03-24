Cave is in the mix to start in left field after Alex Kirilloff was sent to the minors, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Cave started in center field Tuesday and went 0-for-2 with a walk. He's hitting .143 (3-for-21) with six walks this spring.

Cave will make the roster as the fourth outfielder capable of playing all three outfield spots, but he could begin the first month in a platoon role with Brent Rooker or another right-handed hitter with the Twins eventually expected to call up Kirilloff for everyday duty. We wouldn't worry too much about Cave's spring stats given he's a veteran set to make the team.