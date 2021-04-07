site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-jake-cave-joins-starting-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Jake Cave: Joins starting lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cave is starting Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Cave was a late addition to the starting nine after Brent Rooker (neck) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He'll play left field and bat ninth against Detroit.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 9 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read