Twins' Jake Cave: Not starting Saturday
Cave is not in the lineup Saturday against the Tigers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Cave has sat for two of the Twins' last three games, though all three have come against lefties. Max Kepler will slide over to center field Saturday, with Johnny Field starting in right.
