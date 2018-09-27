Cave is not in the lineup Thursday against the Tigers.

Cave has started all but two games in September, slashing .279/.319/.465 with four homers, 13 RBI and 34 strikeouts over that stretch (91 plate appearances). He'll sit for Thursday's series finale, with Johnny Field, Max Kepler and Robbie Grossman covering the outfield from left to right in his stead.

