Cave was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cave was acquired from the Yankees last week after being designated for assignment. With no room for him in the outfield in the majors, Cave will report to the Red Wings to open the season. The 25-year-old hit .324/.367/.554 with 15 homers across 72 games with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate last year.