Cave was sent down to Triple-A Rochester following Thursday's loss to Detroit, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Cave started Thursday's game and went 0-for-4, bringing his batting average down to .211 through seven games with the Twins. He will go back to Rochester and receive everyday at-bats moving forward. Look for the 25-year-old to return to the major-league level later on this summer, especially if a regular or two need time on the DL.