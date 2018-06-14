Twins' Jake Cave: Optioned to Triple-A
Cave was sent down to Triple-A Rochester following Thursday's loss to Detroit, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Cave started Thursday's game and went 0-for-4, bringing his batting average down to .211 through seven games with the Twins. He will go back to Rochester and receive everyday at-bats moving forward. Look for the 25-year-old to return to the major-league level later on this summer, especially if a regular or two need time on the DL.
