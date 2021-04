Cave is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 28-year-old started each of the last six games, going 6-for-22 with a home run and three doubles. Though the lefty-hitting Cave will take a seat Wednesday with southpaw Logan Allen on the hill for Cleveland, he looks poised to fill the strong side of a platoon in the corner outfield with Brent Rooker until Max Kepler is ready to return from the COVID-19 injured list.