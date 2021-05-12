Cave is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

The lefty swinging Cave will head to the bench with southpaw Dallas Keuchel on the bump. Now that Luis Arraez (concussion) has returned from the 7-day injured list to reclaim everyday duties in left field, Cave, Trevor Larnach and Kyle Garlick will have to vie for playing time in right field, while Max Kepler serves as the primary center fielder in the absence of Byron Buxton (hip). The right-handed Garlick should occupy the short side of a right-field platoon, leaving Cave to compete with Larnach for the strong-side role.