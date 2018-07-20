Cave is not in the lineup against Kansas City on Friday, Maria Torres of the Kansas City Star reports.

Cave will begin the second half of the 2018 season on the bench after slashing .452/.485/.710 over his past 10 games. This decision is likely due to the fact that the Twins are facing left-hander Danny Duffy, so look for Cave to rejoin the starting lineup against righty Jakob Junis (back) on Saturday.