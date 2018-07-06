Cave went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Cave also had a three-hit outing on July 1, but had gone 0-for-7 with five strikeouts since then. With just 49 at-bats on the year, the 25-year-old has raised his average from .206 to .265 since the start of July. With Byron Buxton stuck in Triple-A Rochester for the time being, Cave should continue seeing regular playing time.