Twins' Jake Cave: Picks up three hits Thursday
Cave went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.
Cave also had a three-hit outing on July 1, but had gone 0-for-7 with five strikeouts since then. With just 49 at-bats on the year, the 25-year-old has raised his average from .206 to .265 since the start of July. With Byron Buxton stuck in Triple-A Rochester for the time being, Cave should continue seeing regular playing time.
