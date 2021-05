Cave was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday due to a fracture in his back, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cave was held out of the lineup and unavailable Friday due to the injury, and he'll now be sidelined at least two months. His absence further thins the Twins outfield, with Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Byron Buxton (hip) also currently on the injured list.