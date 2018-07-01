Cave will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Cubs, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cave will make his fifth start in six games since returning to the big leagues from Triple-A Rochester on June 25. The 25-year-old hasn't shown much prowess at the plate with the Triple-A team or big club this season, but his capable glove could allow him to hold down the fort as the Twins' primary center fielder until Byron Buxton (toe) returns from the 10-day disabled list.