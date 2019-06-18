Cave was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Cave got off to a shaky start at the dish in the major leagues this season, slashing .220/.347/.268 over 18 games, but he'll get another shot in Minnesota after Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a wrist issue. Expect Cave to see his fair share of starts in center field until Buxton returns.

