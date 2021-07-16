Cave (back) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday and has gone 1-for-6 with a home run, two walks, four runs and two RBI across his first two games with the affiliate.

Cave will likely stick around at St. Paul through at least the weekend, given that a stress reaction in his lower back has kept him on the shelf since mid-May. Once reinstated, Cave could be a solution for the Twins in center field in the short term until Byron Buxton (hand) is ready to return from his own stint on the injured list.