Cave was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Cave saw regular run in the absence of Byron Buxton (wrist), but he did very little with the opportunity, batting .121/.237/.212 with a K-rate close to 40 percent in 10 games during his latest stint in the big leagues. He's enjoyed much more success with Rochester this season and would likely get another chance with Minnesota if Buxton were to succumb to another injury.

