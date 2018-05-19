Twins' Jake Cave: Set for major-league debut
Cave was called up by the Twins on Saturday and will hit seventh and play center field against the Brewers.
Cave, acquired from the Yankees in March, was hitting a solid .265/.355/.356 with a homer and four steals in 155 plate appearances for Triple-A Rochester prior to getting called up. He'll likely fill a bench role for the Twins while he remains on the roster. In a corresponding move, Joe Mauer was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a neck strain and concussion-like symptoms.
