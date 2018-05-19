Cave was called up by the Twins on Saturday and will hit seventh and play center field against the Brewers.

Cave, acquired from the Yankees in March, was hitting a solid .265/.355/.356 with a homer and four steals in 155 plate appearances for Triple-A Rochester prior to getting called up. He'll likely fill a bench role for the Twins while he remains on the roster. In a corresponding move, Joe Mauer was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a neck strain and concussion-like symptoms.