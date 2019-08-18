Cave went 3-for-5 with a run scored Saturday in the Twins' 12-7 win over the Rangers.

Cave doesn't have a handle on an everyday role, but he's made the most of his part-time duty of late, turning in multi-hit performances in each of his last four starts. He'll start in right field and bat ninth in the series finale Sunday while Marwin Gonzalez shifts to the infield.

