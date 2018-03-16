Twins' Jake Cave: Shipped to Twins
Cave was acquired by the Twins on Friday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Cave was available after being designated for assigment by the Yankees on Monday. The 25-year-old outfielder hit .324/.361/.554 with 15 home runs in 72 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last year. Kennys Vargas was designated for assignment by the Twins to make room for Cave.
More News
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...