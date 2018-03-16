Cave was acquired by the Twins on Friday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cave was available after being designated for assigment by the Yankees on Monday. The 25-year-old outfielder hit .324/.361/.554 with 15 home runs in 72 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last year. Kennys Vargas was designated for assignment by the Twins to make room for Cave.