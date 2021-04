Cave went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh to raise his batting average to .164.

Cave has been pressed in to near everyday duty with Max Kepler on the COVID-19 IL and several other injuries, but he hadn't shown much at the plate until this weekend. He's 3-for-6 over his last two games with a home run and two doubles after hitting just .122 (6-for-49) in his first 17 games.