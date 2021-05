Cave is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

With southpaw Matthew Boyd on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Cave will take a seat in favor of the right-handed Kyle Garlick, who will start in right field and serve as the Twins' leadoff man. Cave and Garlick are likely to form a platoon in the corner outfield until the Twins get one of their three injured outfielders -- Byron Buxton (hip), Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Luis Arraez (concussion) -- back on the active roster.