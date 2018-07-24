Cave is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He appears to be in a pretty strict platoon with Taylor Motter/Robbie Grossman, as Cave has been getting starts against righties and sitting against southpaws. Motter, who hits right-handed, is starting in right field while Max Kepler slides over to center field against lefty Ryan Borucki.