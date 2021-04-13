Cave is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

With a southpaw (Martin Perez) on the bump, the lefty-hitting Cave's absence from the lineup comes as little surprise, but the 28-year-old outfielder looks set to lose out on work versus right-handed pitching in the near future, too. The Twins are expected to activate everyday third baseman Josh Donaldson (hamstring) from the injured list at some point this week, which would likely result in Luis Arraez taking over for Cave as the top option in left field.