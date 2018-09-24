Twins' Jake Cave: Slugs 12th homer in win
Cave went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Twins.
Byron Buxton's health woes and poor performance at the plate have left a hole in center field for the Twins for much of the season, with Cave emerging as the team's main option to fill the void during the second half. The 25-year-old seems better suited for a reserve role in the long run, but he's at least performed adequately in September with a .266 average, four home runs, 14 runs, 12 RBI and a stolen base in 21 games. Cave's 33.7 percent strikeout rate and .359 BABIP suggests regression could be coming with his batting average, but his decent pop and stable playing time should make him a usable lineup option in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues over the final week of the season.
