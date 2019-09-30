Cave went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Cave followed C.J. Cron's blast in the first inning with a long ball of his own to stake the Twins to an early three-run lead. The 26-year-old struggled out of the gate this season but found his stroke in the second half, batting .306 with seven homers in 124 at-bats after the All-Star break. He went 7-for-15 over his final four regular season contests.