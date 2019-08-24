Cave went 2-for-2 with a walk and two solo home runs in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Tigers.

His last big-league homer came July 13. Cave has been taking advantage of the playing time made available while Byron Buxton (shoulder) is on the injured list and Eddie Rosario deals with a minor hamstring tweak, slashing .478/.556/.826 over his last seven games, but with Rosario likely to rejoin the lineup very soon and Buxton about to embark on a rehab assignment, Cave's window for fantasy value is a small one.