Cave went 1-for-5 with a double in Wednesday's win over the Brewers. He's hitting just .143 (4-for-28) with a .558 OPS in eight games this season.

Cave got the start in right field with Max Kepler getting a day off. After getting three hits in his first two games, including a home run, Cave is just 1-for-19 over his last six games with two walks. With Byron Buxton healthy, Cave has moved to a reserve role and will get occasional starts.