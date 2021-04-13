Cave was a late addition to the Twins' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He'll start in right field and bat ninth.

The lefty-hitting Cave was scheduled to sit with southpaw Martin Perez on the hill for Boston, but Nelson Cruz's (illness) late scratch opened up a spot in the starting nine for Cave. Though Cave is now picking up his eighth start in 10 games, his playing time is expected to take a significant hit when both Cruz and Josh Donaldson (hamstring) are cleared to return to action.