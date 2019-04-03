Cave is starting in right field and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Royals, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cave will get his first start of the year in the place of Byron Buxton, who is out of the lineup due to a sore back. Max Kepler will shift to center field. Buxton is expected back in the lineup after Thursday's off day, which would send Cave back to the bench.

