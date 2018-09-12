Cave went 2-for-5 with a run, a stolen base and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

Cave slashed a two-run single off Sonny Gray in the third inning and promptly stole his second base of the year in the same inning. The rookie is hitting .260/.308/.470 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 40 runs in 74 games this season. Cave strikes out at a high rate (77 punchouts in 239 plate appearances) but his power potential makes him an intriguing option as an everyday outfielder.