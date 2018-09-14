Cave went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Royals.

Cave took Heath Fillmyer deep in the second inning to record his 11th home run of the season. It was the his third home run in August, and brought his slugging percentage up to .487 through 226 career at-bats. While the power is apparent, Cave has a lot of swing and miss in his approach at the plate as he will take a 32.1 percent strikeout rate into Friday's action.

More News
Our Latest Stories