Cave will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester prior to Saturday's game against the Angels, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cave played in three games for the Twins in May, going 1-for-9 with a home run and two runs scored. The 25-year-old will provide a little more outfield depth for the big-league club though it's unlikely he will receive regular playing time barring an injury or two.