The Twins designated Jewell for assignment Wednesday.
He was moved off the 40-man roster to clear room for rookie right-hander Louie Varland, whose contract was selected from Triple-A St. Paul in advance of his scheduled start in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Yankees. Jewell, whom the Twins claimed off waivers from the Guardians on Aug. 17, gave up eight runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks in 5.1 innings over four relief appearances at St. Paul upon joining the organization.