Odorizzi (abdomen) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the White Sox, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Odorizzi took a line drive off his chest Aug. 21 that has kept him sidelined since, but he'll make his return to the mound Wednesday. The right-hander reached 81 pitches during his most recent simulated game, so it's unlikely that he'll face significant limitations during his return.