Odorizzi (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks across 4.2 innings while taking the loss Monday against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Odorozzi allowed three runs during a first-inning rally before allowing solo home runs in the second and the fifth to round out the damage against his ledger. He continuously squandered favorable counts, throwing just 56 percent of his pitches for strikes despite getting ahead on 14 of 22 batters faced. Odorizzi put together two quality starts in his first three, but he's struggled since then and now owns a 4.50 ERA. He'll look to get back on track this weekend against the Reds.