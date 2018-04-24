Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows five runs in loss to Yanks
Odorizzi (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks across 4.2 innings while taking the loss Monday against the Yankees. He struck out five.
Odorozzi allowed three runs during a first-inning rally before allowing solo home runs in the second and the fifth to round out the damage against his ledger. He continuously squandered favorable counts, throwing just 56 percent of his pitches for strikes despite getting ahead on 14 of 22 batters faced. Odorizzi put together two quality starts in his first three, but he's struggled since then and now owns a 4.50 ERA. He'll look to get back on track this weekend against the Reds.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows three home runs in loss•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Will start Tuesday in Puerto Rico•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Grinds through six innings•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Takes no-decision against Pirates•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Fires six strong in debut•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Will start Opening Day•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...